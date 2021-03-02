It's not up for debate, Pat Green is the Texas Country GOAT. He was the undisputed king of Texas Country before there was even a crown to wear. The man made his own crown. Green blazed a trail to Nashville through Texas, and back again.

Along the way he experienced a level of success most bands never will. Every band with a bus or van touring around Texas, should have already sent him a "thank you" note, and a six-pack of Lone Star beer.

For proof look no further than Pat Green's Texas Independence Day Celebration, who else could pull together this type of Texas firepower for one night? The live streaming event took place on Pat's Facebook Live page on Monday, March 2nd. And some of the biggest names in the Texas music scene joined Pat for "musical festivities Texas-style."

Your virtual lineup for this year includes: Aaron Watson, Bri Bagwell, Casey Donahew, Josh Abbott, Kevin Fowler, Kolby Cooper, Mason Lively, Randall King, Randy Rogers, and Wade Bowen.

Most recently Green teamed up with Prophets and Outlaws on their newest song, “Little Bit of Love.” This song celebrates how a simple act of kindness can require little effort, yet leave a long lasting, positive impression on anyone. Check it out right here.

