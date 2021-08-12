Several of Texas and Red Dirt's biggest stars and their better halves are stepping up to help clear the lists for Texas teachers.

Taylor & Josh Abbott, Alyssa & John Baumann, Haley & Cody Cannon, Jillian & Kolby Cooper, Melinda & Casey Donahew, Staci & Evan Felker, Kori & Pat Green, Chelsea & Randy Rogers, and Kim & Aaron Watson are all donating money and hoping to inspire you to help as well.

From the group's Go Fund Me: "In recent years we have seen an increase in awareness that our public school educators need more financial support for their classrooms. Teachers are often forced to spend money out of their own pockets to supply the classroom with resources needed to maximize the educational experience. The Texas country music scene has come together as a united group to bring awareness to our teachers needs and provide assistance, specifically here in Texas and Oklahoma. We ask our fans and friends to join us in the pursuit to CLEAR THE LIST!"

Abbott took to twitter to spread the word and ask fans for help. "We can’t do it alone," reads his tweet. "We need YOUR help. Donate & spread the word! Just post it on your socials! It’s easy to make a small difference and those eventually add up to make a big one." He then issued a $500 challenge to a few prominent Texans.

To date just over $17,000 of their $50,000 goal has been raised.

Teachers are encouraged to create their lists right here, and if you’d like to donate or find out more information on how you can help teachers here in the Lone Star State, just click here.

