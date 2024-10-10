Doesn't matter if it's Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Athens or anywhere else, folks in East Texas want a modern H-E-B to be built. H-E-B has been aggressively expanding in the North Texas and DFW area as of late. There are many of you who will drive there to get some groceries. So I am here with some good news as Forney, just on the other side of Terrell, will officially break ground soon for their modern H-E-B store. The kicker is, it won't be very far from a Brookshire's which is against the heavily rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies.

H-E-B Just an Hour and a Half From Tyler

This was some pretty big news for East Texas H-E-B fans in March of 2022.

The ground breaking will take place just south of Highway 80 at the intersection of Farm to Market Roads 548 and 1641 behind a Racetrac gas station and McDonald's.

Grocery Competition

It will certainly add some grocery competition to that area. North of that location on the other side of Highway 80, there is already a Walmart Supercenter and a Kroger. The other caveat to this location is that a Brookshire's is only a few miles from this location. This would go against the long rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies to not build in the same area of each other as I've written about before.

This certainly brings up an interesting question:

With this new H-E-B being built so close to East Texas, and with a Brookshire's in the same area, could this mean that a modern H-E-B could be coming to East Texas soon?

There is no evidence of this happening anywhere in East Texas but I would like to think that it debunks the whole hand shake agreement rumor between the companies. This will make another town just outside of East Texas to have both a H-E-B and a Brookshire's. Corsicana also has the two grocery stores very close together as seen in Google Maps below.

Crossing Our Fingers for an H-E-B Soon

The possibility is certainly there. It's a just a matter of if H-E-B interested in coming into the East Texas area. In the meantime, we'll just have to make the trip to Forney for some H-E-B groceries followed by a stop at Buc-ee's in Terrell on the way home.

