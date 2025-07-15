(Melissa, Texas) - If I were to ask you to name the Holy Trinity of Texas, I bet you'd get it right the first time. Yup, it's Buc-ee's, Whataburger and H-E-B. Buc-ee's is our favorite pit stop, H-E-B is our favorite grocery store, Whataburger has our favorite burger.

So what if I told you that there is place in Texas where you can shop at both Buc-ee's and H-E-B? There is such a place and a viral TikTok video is showing it off. Thing is, it's so new, that Google Maps hasn't registered it yet.

North Texas Road Trip Must Stop

If your road trip takes you through Melissa, Texas, make a stop on Interstate 75. Folks there are getting to enjoy a brand new H-E-B grocery store that sits right across from a Buc-ee's. You can see the famous beaver from the parking lot it's so close.

Many of us in East Texans would love to see both of them here so there is some jealousy because of it. That H-E-B also has the grocery chains barbecue restaurant inside, True Texas BBQ. Get a chopped brisket sandwich from Buc-ee's for the ride, get a slab of ribs for the weekend from H-E-B.

The Texas Holy Trinity in One Spot Location

There is one Texas location where all three are close by. In New Braunfels along Interstate 35 at the Highway 59 exit, you will find Buc-ee's and a Whataburger next to each other with a H-E-B Plus on the other side of the interstate from the two Texas icons.

One day East Texas, one day, we will be able to enjoy the Holy Trinity of Texas is our neck of the woods. Let's hope anyway.

