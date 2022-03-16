A New H-E-B is Coming Less Than an Hour and Half Drive from Tyler, Texas
East Texans want an H-E-B in their town. Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Jacksonville, it doesn't matter, residents want an H-E-B. H-E-B's have been popping up in the North Texas area and East Texans will drive to those to get some groceries. I am here with some good news as the City of Forney, just on the other side of Terrell, has given the approval for H-E-B to build a store. The kicker is, it won't be very far from a Brookshire's, going against the heavily rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies.
This is some pretty big news for East Texas H-E-B fans. Forney will be the home for a new H-E-B.
It will built just south of Highway 80 at the intersection of Farm to Market Roads 548 and 1641 behind a Racetrac gas station and McDonald's.
It will certainly add some grocery competition to that area. North of that location on the other side of Highway 80, there is already a Walmart Supercenter and a Kroger. The other caveat to this location is that a Brookshire's is only a few miles from this location. This would go against the long rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies to not build in the same area of each other as I wrote about in January.
This certainly brings up an interesting question:
With this new H-E-B being built so close to East Texas and with a Brookshire's in the same area, could this mean that an H-E-B could be coming to East Texas soon?
There is no evidence of this happening anywhere in East Texas but I would like to think that it debunks the whole hand shake agreement rumor between the companies. This will make another town just outside of East Texas to have both a H-E-B and a Brookshire's. Corsicana also has the two grocery stores very close together as seen in Google Maps below.
The possibility is certainly there. It's a just a matter of if H-E-B interested in coming into the East Texas area. In the meantime, we'll just have to make the trip to Forney for some H-E-B groceries followed by a stop at Buc-ee's in Terrell on the way home.