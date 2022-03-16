East Texans want an H-E-B in their town. Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Jacksonville, it doesn't matter, residents want an H-E-B. H-E-B's have been popping up in the North Texas area and East Texans will drive to those to get some groceries. I am here with some good news as the City of Forney, just on the other side of Terrell, has given the approval for H-E-B to build a store. The kicker is, it won't be very far from a Brookshire's, going against the heavily rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies.

Get our free mobile app

This is some pretty big news for East Texas H-E-B fans. Forney will be the home for a new H-E-B.

It will built just south of Highway 80 at the intersection of Farm to Market Roads 548 and 1641 behind a Racetrac gas station and McDonald's.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

It will certainly add some grocery competition to that area. North of that location on the other side of Highway 80, there is already a Walmart Supercenter and a Kroger. The other caveat to this location is that a Brookshire's is only a few miles from this location. This would go against the long rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies to not build in the same area of each other as I wrote about in January.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

This certainly brings up an interesting question:

With this new H-E-B being built so close to East Texas and with a Brookshire's in the same area, could this mean that an H-E-B could be coming to East Texas soon?

There is no evidence of this happening anywhere in East Texas but I would like to think that it debunks the whole hand shake agreement rumor between the companies. This will make another town just outside of East Texas to have both a H-E-B and a Brookshire's. Corsicana also has the two grocery stores very close together as seen in Google Maps below.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The possibility is certainly there. It's a just a matter of if H-E-B interested in coming into the East Texas area. In the meantime, we'll just have to make the trip to Forney for some H-E-B groceries followed by a stop at Buc-ee's in Terrell on the way home.

Keep Looking: National Chains that East Texans Want in the Area We love our East Texas owned businesses. But there's nothing wrong with enjoying a national chain, either.

13 Things to Say or Do That Will Get Your Texas Card Revoked There are certain aspects of Texas that are ingrained in our DNA, like manners or where to eat or how to say something.