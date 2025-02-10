H-E-B Giving Away Free Groceries for a Year – Here’s How to Enter

Well, it's no secret that H-E-B is a popular brand in Texas. Perhaps contests like this one are a good indicator of why that is the case. Especially when grocery prices are so high, winning free groceries for a year would be a game-changer for many Texas families.

This is a heads-up, y'all. Texas grocery giant H-E-B is holding a new contest that offers customers a chance to win free groceries for a year.

Why are they doing this?

According to CBS Texas, 'To celebrate its 120th birthday, the grocer is giving away free groceries to 120 Texans. It's all a part of its "Big Thanks Texas Giveaway,' which was announced during a Super Bowl commercial Sunday night.'

According to the store, it's a way to reward loyal shoppers and encourage new customers to sign up for their loyalty program.

How to Enter to Win Free Groceries from H-E-B for a Year

To participate, shoppers must join H-E-B's free loyalty program. Signing up is easy and can be done through the H-E-B website or mobile app. Once registered, every purchase made using the loyalty account automatically counts as an entry into the contest. The more you shop, the better your chances of winning!

Contest Details, Please?

The contest runs from February 1 to March 31, 2025. Winners will be selected randomly and notified through the contact information linked to their loyalty account. To avoid missing out, participants should ensure their contact details are current.

For more details and the official contest rules, visit H-E-B’s website.

This giveaway is one of the many ways H-E-B shows appreciation for its customers, making grocery shopping even more rewarding. Don’t miss out on your chance to win free groceries for a whole year!

