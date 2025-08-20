(KNUE-FM) These days, parents may want to consider taking extra steps to make sure their kids are ready to thrive academically.

That means making sure they're well prepared, starting as early as Kindergarten in Texas.

The world is ever more competitive. So, giving your kid a little extra prep can make a huge difference when they enter school for the first time.

But even now that school has started, there are ways parents can help their kids thrive once they get home, too.

And no, I don't mean homework. Plenty of that will come later.

Why Preparing Kids for Kindergarten Matters in Texas

Personal story...

When I was a kid, I loved school. Not that every single day I was chomping at the bit to hop out of bed at 5:30 a.m., or that I loved every single aspect of it. But for the most part, I enjoyed school and, thankfully, did pretty well.

It's not that I was the smartest kid on earth because that certainly wasn't the case.

At the same time, my parents did things to prepare for school, even though they may not have even realized it at the time.

These days, many parents are looking for ways to prepare their children as best they can so they're ready to succeed in school from day 1.

Small Daily Habits That Build Confidence in Young Learners

My parents were actually rather laid-back when it came to school. They wanted my sister and me to do well, but they weren't the types to watch like a hawk to make sure our homework was done, or that we were in bed at 9 pm sharp. They were a little 'boho' in some ways, which we loved.

At the same time, they read to us from very early ages and encouraged us to read, draw, and sing. Music was a big thing at our house.

I remember my Dad would show us movies that would educate us in concepts that were frankly beyond our years--including Shakespeare, for Pete's sake.

Although at the time we didn't always fully comprehend, it did plant seeds of interest in such things. We would tinker on pianos and guitars, and had long family conversations, even from a young age.

I feel strongly that their efforts, intentional or not, helped shape my sister and me into kids who thought learning was fun. We became more curious and learned to read earlier than we would've otherwise.

But it all began when we were very young--as early as 3. I feel quite fortunate in that regard.

6 Expert Tips to Support Your Child’s Kindergarten Success

Everyone prepares their kids in different ways to begin school. If you'd like to take steps to prepare your kid for Kindergarten in Texas, I think you'll find these 6 ideas from Dr. Cara Goodwin, PhD, fascinating. She is a licensed clinical psychologist and mother to four children.

Here are some ways she suggests may help prepare your kid for Kindergarten in Texas:

Why Reading, Music, and Play Help Kids Thrive at School

Here's the thing:

Helping our kiddos learn isn’t just about worksheets and flashcards. Fun things like reading them bedtime stories, enjoying music together, and even playing with Legos will help your child's sense of wonder and curiosity.

It can also help them build their vocabulary and even encourage problem-solving skills that kids will carry into the classroom.

Parenting Strategies to Help Kids Shine in Kindergarten

Truly, every family is different, so there’s no one right way to prepare your kid for school. At the same time, taking small, consistent steps to have regular family conversations, encourage their creativity, and make learning fun can help children thrive long after the first day and on into their academic journey.