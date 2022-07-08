You Can Now Get $2,400 to Help with Bills Thanks to New ‘Texas Utility Help’ Program

Thanks to the new Texas Utility Help program, those eligible here in Tyler, Longview and across Texas may qualify for help. Texas homeowners and renters who meet the criteria can apply to receive help paying utility bills.

"We launched Texas Utility Help to make it easier for even more Texans to access and benefit from utility assistance programs," said Bobby Wilkinson, TDHCA executive director. "The new program uses a streamlined online application process, so any eligible Texas household can apply for both energy and water bill assistance in a single form."

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs announced the new program was revealed on Thursday, aimed at helping those struggling more than ever making ends meet.

According to NBCDFW, "the statewide program aims to distribute funding to low-income homeowners and renters. According to TDHCA, applications may be submitted if one's household income is at or below 150% of Federal Poverty Income Guidelines and they meet other eligibility criteria."

This could be a real help to those needing it, as qualified applicants can receive "help with late payments for electricity, natural gas and propane and up to $2,400 for future payments."

There are many avenues if you're in need of the assistance. For water and wastewater help, qualified applicants can pay off their total past due payments and up to $600 for future bills. Maximum household income is determined by the number of people in the household. Full eligibility criteria can be found at TexasUtilityHelp.com.

If you'd like more information or have questions, you can call TDHCA from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at 855-566-2057.

