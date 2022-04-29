These 3 Henderson County Texas Fugitives Need to Be Captured

We all have seen cops shows and understand that in the United States that suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. But the fugitives listed below have committed the crime and now they need to face the consequences of their actions. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has released the names and charges of three individuals this week who they are calling their most wanted fugitives.

These three fugitives aren’t linked together by any of these charges, the only thing they have in common at this point is that they need to be held accountable for their actions. Please remember that if you see one of the suspects listed below, law enforcement doesn’t want you to take action, please just call Sheriff Botie Hillhouse at (903)675-5128 or the Henderson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-545-TIPS.

Get our free mobile app

To Make the Henderson County Texas Most Wanted List You Have to Commit a Serious Crime

The people that made this list didn’t just forget to renew their vehicle registration; they are facing serious charges which is probably why they are fugitives. While I’m sure these fugitives are scared about the punishment they are facing, the sooner they face these charges the sooner they can move on with their lives.

Henderson County Sheriff’s Won’t Stop Until These Fugitives Are Behind Bars

After posting online about these suspects you can guarantee the Henderson County Sheriff’s aren’t just going to wait for tips to come it, they will be actively searching for all of these fugitives. Really, we should all be keeping an eye out because we don’t want this type of behavior going on in our community.

Here is a look at the fugitives and a details regarding the charges they are facing.

Henderson County Fugitives (4/29/22) Here is a look at 3 fugitives this week that are the most wanted by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office in Texas.

Henderson County Sheriff 3 Fugitives (4/20/22) Here is a look at 3 fugitives that are wanted out of Henderson County, Texas.