Two Drug Crime Suspects Arrested in Gun Barrel City, Texas [PHOTOS]

Yesterday on Monday, October 10, two people were arrested in Gun Barrel City, TX in Henderson County on drug-related charges.

It was around 9:35 p.m. on the evening of Monday, October 10, 2022 when a deputy with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office stopped the vehicle that led to the arrest.

Henderson County Deputy Jonathan Barrios had been "working traffic" near Gun Barrel City when he was compelled to pull over a vehicle "for equipment violations on West Main Street in Gun Barrel City."

There were a few discoveries during the traffic stop near Gun Barrel City, TX that raised some red flags for Deputy Barrios.

It was found during the stop that Kelsea Armstrong, the driver of the vehicle in question, was carrying a driver's license that had expired. In addition to that, Deputy Barrios discovered that the person sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle, Victor Armstrong, had some arrest warrants on his record that had come out of Payne Springs--and they were outstanding, at that.

Photos sourced from Henderson County Jail

At that point, Deputy Barrios decided to conduct a vehicle search where he discovered some methamphetamines, which he'd suspected might be there.

The Facebook post shared by Henderson County didn't go into specifics regarding what led Deputy Barrios to have these suspicions.

After these discoveries, Deputy Barrios arrested the two individuals in the vehicle and afterward they were transported to the Henderson County Jail. They are currently awaiting arraignment, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Department Facebook page.

All suspects are presumed to be innocent until otherwise proven guilty in a court of law.

