The Reason You Recognize the Singer’s Voice in the Texas Dairy Queen Jingle is Cause He’s Famous

From Houston, TX, across the state to Idalou, TX, the latest rendition of Dairy Queen's jingle still has a lot of Texans scratching their heads and wondering, "Who the heck is that? I recognize his voice, but just can't put my finger on who it is."

Well, this match made in West Texas heaven has been a thing since June '22. Texas Tech alum Josh Abbott has sung DQ's iconic "That's What I Like About Texas" jingle for almost two years now.

“As a native Texan, I am very familiar with the brand. As a kid, Dairy Queen restaurants were the place I went for a sweet treat or a Hungr-Buster or my favorite, steak fingers,” said Abbott. “When I think DQ restaurants in Texas, obviously I think of the jingle. When I first got the call about possibly recording the iconic jingle, I thought that was cool. There’s a big responsibility to staying true to the roots, but also invoke the sound of our band. You will hear my voice as well as the banjo and fiddle in this new version. We are excited for Texans to hear it and maybe we’ll run into DQ fans grabbing a Blizzard while we are on tour.”

Josh Abbott formed his band right here in the Lone Star State and according to the press release, "exemplifies the Texas ideals of family, community, and independence. Fans will recall he even tips his hat to his hometown DQ in the the Adam Hood / Brian Keane penned smash “I’ll Sing About Mine.”

Keep an ear open for Josh in Dairy Queen radio and television commercials in Texas, the DQ Texas website, and on DQ Texas social media channels.

