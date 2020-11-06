Enter your number to get our free mobile app

This year's presidential election has brought us all a fair amount of stress and angst, so we thought maybe you could use a laugh or six.

Personally, I'm tired of all the fighting so I picked out a bunch of memes that don't lean toward one side or the other. (Well, for the most part.)

A big thanks to my friend Molli in Grand Blanc who asked her Facebook friends to share the best memes they've seen so far. We lifted a good number of these from her friends.

By the way, it's our belief that memes are created with the intention of being copied and shared. We've included the name of the original creator whenever possible, but most of these have been passed around on the internet many times. If you see something in this gallery that you created and want to be credited or want it removed, please email me and I'll be glad to accommodate you.