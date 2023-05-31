Hey Texans: Did You See Those Strange Lights In The Night Sky?

I was surprised more people aren't talking about this.

On Sunday night we were outside and we all went crazy when we noticed a line of lights in the sky. No one knew what it was but we were all so confused.

When there is something strange in the sky people need answers and that was us this time.

Here is a video of what we saw.

What are the lights?

If what you saw was a row of lights moving in unison, odds are you saw the satellite array called Starlink, which SpaceX operates. Starlink satellites orbit approximately 342 miles (550 kilometers) above Earth and put on a spectacular show for observers as they move across the sky.

It provides low-cost internet to remote locations. A Starlink satellite has a lifespan of approximately five years. The current version of each Starlink satellite weighs approximately 573 lbs.

Image credit:Marco Langbroek via SatTrackBlog) Image credit:Marco Langbroek via SatTrackBlog) loading...

There's an easy way to find out if you saw Starlink. A website called findstarlink.com lets you plug in your zip code to see when the satellite array was recently visible - and it lets you look up times when it will be visible again.

https://findstarlink.com/ https://findstarlink.com/ loading...

What is Starlink?

The Starlink satellite array offers broadband internet access to 54 countries around the world. It was launched back in 2019 and has reached more than 1 million subscribers in December 2022 and 1.5 million subscribers in May 2023.

As of May 2023, there are more than 4,000 small satellites in low Earth orbit. In total, nearly 12,000 satellites are planned to be deployed, with a possible later extension to 42,000.

