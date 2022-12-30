East Texas Most Wanted Fugitive has Been Captured After a Year on the Run

Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what Matthew Hoy Edgar was doing but it doesn't matter now as U.S. Marshalls captured him and he is now in a Sabine County, Texas jail.

Matthew Hoy Edgar's Arrest and Trial

Matthew Hoy Edgar was arrested in November of 2020 for the murder of 19-year-old Livye Lewis. It wasn't until January of 2022 that the trial began. It was heard in court testimony that Edgar and Lewis were at a party and got into an argument. Lewis left that party but Edgar followed her. Lewis was found dead in her vehicle.

Matthew Hoy Edgar on the Run

Matthew Edgar attended the trial for the first two days. When the third day began, Edgar did not show up. Law enforcement began searching for him but was never found. The trial continued where he was found guilty in absentia of Livye Lewis' murder and sentenced to 99 years in prison.

On Thursday December 29, 2022 at approximately 8:30 pm Matthew Edgar was apprehended and taken into custody by the US Marshall Service. He was immediately taken to the Sabine County Jail to await formal sentencing by the court. - Sabine County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

Matthew Hoy Edgar was eventually added to Texas 10 Most Wanted List. Authorities did not disclose exactly where Edgar was captured or provided any details into where, or how, he had been hiding for almost a year.

No matter, this is good news for the family of Livye Lewis as justice can finally be served in her death. Great job to U.S. Marshalls for their work in making this capture.

