Enjoy Tyler at its historic finest April 2-3, as Historic Tyler presents its annual Home Tour.

Historic Tyler on Tour is the non-profit’s largest fundraiser, and is scheduled each year during the Azalea and Spring Flower trails. Historically, the tour begins with the Candlelight Party and Tour. This year the home of Heather and Clay Eiland will be the host location, and is already sold out.

Day Tours are still available. Tickets are priced at $15 for members of Historic Tyler, and $25 for non-members. Tours will be available on Saturday, April 2, from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and on Sunday, April 3, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Six beautiful homes will be featured on this year’s tour which benefits Historic Tyler’s mission to promote the preservation and protection of historic structures and sites. They do this through advocacy, education, involvement and public and private investment.

The Chilton-Lipstate-Taylor House at 727 S. Chilton Avenue

The Payne-Egana House at 1421 S. College Avenue

The Hill-Noteware House at 1626 Dennis Drive

The Simon Saleh-Leahy House at 1203 S. College Avenue

The Enmon House at 1401 Belmont Drive

The Cooper-Bamert House at 403 W. First Street

Why support Historic Tyler and visit the tour?

As noted on HistoricTyler.org:

“Tyler’s heritage is disappearing. Landmarks such as the 1909 Smith County Courthouse, the Blackstone Hotel, the Fire Station, and numerous historic residential dwellings no longer exist. All have fallen victim to the wrecking ball or have decayed from neglect. Others are endangered. Why? A lack of funds to undertake proper preservation measures. It is vital that we preserve Tyler’s past for future generations. This legacy will be lost without intervention.”

