Hocus Pocus 2 is Officially On the Way

Next Fall, fans of the Disney movie Hocus Pocus can catch the premiere of the sequel, Hocus Pocus 2.

According to a post from Disney, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy will return to reprise their roles as the Sanderson sisters in the upcoming sequel, which is scheduled to debut Fall 2020 on Disney Plus.

"In Hocus Pocus 2, three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world," Disney announced in its press release.

The original movie that premiered in 1993 became a cult classic. Each year during the month of October, Halloween fanatics re-watch the movie, soaking in every scary and humorous moment. Oh, and let's not forget the amazing Halloween costumes inspired by the movie either. Now, almost 3 decades later, the sequel has been confirmed with a release date.

According to ScreenCrush, the previous director, Adam Shankman, is a bit tied up directing Disney's Disenchanted. No worries though, the folks at Disney found another heavy hitter to step in. Hocus Pocus 2 is set to be directed by The Proposal’s Anne Fletcher.

It's kind of ironic for me, because Hocus Pocus is my favorite Halloween movie, while The Proposal is my favorite rom-com! Let's hope that this new version also includes a talking cat. It was such a shame that the new Sabrina series on Netflix did away with Salem.

