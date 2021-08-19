$2 Million for Charming Country Home in Jacksonville

If you're looking for a beautiful country home in East Texas you should see this place currently for sale in Jacksonville. The home looks gorgeous with lots of wood and brick to make the home and property stand out. If you're looking for privacy in your own country home and have $2 million to spend on the most expensive home for sale in Jacksonville, you have to see these photos.

Before we start looking over the photos you probably want to know a little more about the property and home. First, the actual address is 10383 FM 2138 in Jacksonville, TX. The home itself is 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and is 4,900 square feet. The home was built in 2008 and has been on the market for 40+ days at this point.

What Makes The Property Really Worth the $2 Million Dollar Asking Price?

The house looks beautiful but that seems like a lot of money, then you see pictures of the property and you will understand. The 10 acre property with the gorgeous home sits on Lake Jacksonville. Whoever purchases this place is going to get around 450 feet of lake frontage. Plus the home sits on a hill overlooking the lake, the views in the picture look stunning.

What Other Features Does this Property Have

Massive ceilings and large open areas throughout the home are so nice, but the porches are fantastic as well. The master suite has his and her dressing areas. Plus the upstairs area is incredible with enough room to have a workout area and game room. Just check out these photos for yourself.

