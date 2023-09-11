Wonderful West Texas Home May Be The Most Unique Property in The World

It's safe to say you've never seen a house like this one. Located a little over 300 miles west of Fort Worth, TX, much nearer to Lubbock, TX, this home is truly one-of-a-kind.

It looks more like an ark constructed of steel and stained glass by Noah in the Bible than a contemporary home, but I seriously doubt that this magnificently heavy house will float.

The world famous Robert Bruno Steel House could be yours! This amazing one of a kind house has the best view in the canyon! This house has recently been finished and has new everything! There is breathtaking details everywhere you look in this incredible house! Call your favorite Realtor today to make this unique property yours!

If you aren't familiar with American artist, inventor and businessman, Robert R. Bruno Jr., we'll let this masterpiece be your introduction.

Bruno was born on January 30th, 1945 and died December 9th, 2008, he famously designed and created one of the first solar-powered surge irrigation systems for row crops and founded P&R Surge Systems.

We was also an artist, designing jewelry, furniture, and numerous sculptures. But this steel home may be one of his most widely recognized works.

From Wikipedia:

Bruno began construction of the Steel House in 1973. This 2,200 sq ft (200 m2) three-level house was constructed of numerous pieces of scrap steel carefully welded together forming an enormous curving form. It is estimated to weigh 110 tons... The steel house has many large smoothly curving windows, some composed of stained glass.

QUICK STATS:

$2,000,000

Ransom Canyon, TX

3 bd, 3 ba

2,450 sq ft