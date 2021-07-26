Texas Chainsaw Massacre Gas Station is Real and You Can Stay There

For horror movie fans, the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre from 1974 is defiantly in their collection. One scene in the movie features a quick stop at a gas station. That particular gas station is a real life location. It is available to stay for a night or two, if you got the nerves to do it.

That gas station is located just south of Bastrop, Texas according to abc13.com. In 2016, the station was converted to a bar-b-que restaurant and four cabins were added behind the station. A stay will run you from $110 to $130 a night depending on how long you stay.

Inside the station you'll find the restaurant but also a ton of horror movie merchandise. There are even special events throughout the year centered around the Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie.

To get more details or to book a cabin, just go to texasgasstation.com.

The story of Texas Chainsaw Massacre is loosely based on a true killer. His name is Ed Gein and he carried out the murders of two women. Like Leatherface in the movie, Gein would wear the women's skin because he wanted to be a woman.

The 1974 film was made with a budget of only $140,000 but grossed over $30 million while in theaters. The movie was even banned in a few countries because of it's extreme violence. It's influence on horror movies can't be understated, either. If you're looking for that late summer adventure, check this out. If you go, share some pictures with us.

