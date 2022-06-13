Hotel Ritual has been in Jacksonville for several years now. Many of you have probably never even heard of this quaint little gem made for relaxation, good food and get togethers with friends. The hotel has garnered some positive reviews and a feature in Texas Monthly. Unfortunately, this structure of peace and tranquility was severely damaged by a weekend fire.

Get our free mobile app

Sunday (June 12), the Jacksonville Fire Department, along with six other fire departments, were called to a structure fire at the corner of El Paso and San Antonio Streets in Jacksonville. Fire crews found the Hotel Ritual on fire. Crews worked for several hours in the 100 degree heat to put the fire out.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire. Initial survey of the damage shows the third story of the hotel had collapsed while the first and second story sustained heavy damage. Fire investigators said its possible the fire started in the basement of the hotel. Once the investigation is complete, they will have a better idea of how it started.

The housekeeper was the only person in the hotel at the time and was the one who made the call about the fire. She was able to get out of the hotel uninjured. One firefighters, however, did suffer major injuries while putting out the fire. Two other firefighters suffered lesser injuries, as did two bystanders.

The Jacksonville Fire Department kept the community updated through their Facebook page as did Instanews Cherokee County:

Hotel Ritual was on their Facebook page with the tragic news as well:

Obviously its too soon to know what will happen with Hotel Ritual or its restaurant that was popular for breakfast, brunch and/or lunch. You can always keep up with any rebuilding efforts, if any, through the Hotel Ritual Facebook page. If you would like to know a little more about Hotel Ritual and the accolade it received from Texas Monthly, check out the links below.

Clothing Optional Airbnb in South Texas A suitcase isn't needed but the nightly views of the sky are fantastic.

Home and Business Combined in Flint, Texas Take a look at this home and business combined in Flint, Texas that looks like a castle.