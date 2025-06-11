Are you a rude neighbor or are you breaking the law? Listen, we're all busy, and we've all got lawns to mow but are any hours of the day actually illegal to mow in Texas? I'm glad you asked.

It's not always easy to make yourself go outside and mow when it's hovering around 110 degrees at 5 pm on a Saturday in July. With that in mind, are there certain hours of the day when it comes to loud yard work, like mowing outside, that could get you into trouble legally?

What Time of The Day Is It Illegal To Mow in Texas?

While some states explicitly dictate the hours that you are not allowed to mow, here in the Lone Star State, it's not as clear-cut. In most parts of Texas, as a whole, no such law exists. However, be sure to check your local ordinances.

Anyone, though, with common sense should be able to understand when a loud lawnmower could be considered a rude nuisance. Here's what Texas Law has to say about that:

Nuisance is a common term used to refer a condition that may cause someone, often a neighbor, to feel inconvenienced or annoyed. Nuisances can be either public (affecting the general public) or private (affecting a specific person). Public nuisances are regulated at both the state and local level. A private nuisance often requires filing a lawsuit if the parties cannot resolve the matter on their own. Read more here.

Despite there being no explicit law regulating when loud yard work should start and end, generally, it's unacceptable to start yard work before 7 a.m., and you should wrap it up by 9-10 p.m. If for nothing else than for being a good neighbor.

If you've just gotta mow in the middle of the night, look into one of those new electric mowers, some of them are quite quiet.

Early morning (6 a.m. – 8 a.m.), is not recommended for mowing anyway. It's one of the worst times of the day to mow, as your grass is still wet from the morning dew and that makes it messy and harder on your mower.