(KNUE-FM) A Texas man faces felony charges for allegedly threatening a woman with deportation if she didn't send him $500 via his Zelle account, while posing as an ICE agent, according to an article from Chron. The man is 58-year-old Donald Doolittle, who was the safety director at Gateway Community Church in Webster, a city about 30 minutes southeast of Houston, Texas.

Investigators Say It Started With a Massage Appointment

The alleged incident began, according to investigators, when Doolittle booked a massage with the woman. At some point, he showed her a fake ICE badge before demanding she show him her immigration documents. After the woman presented her provisional visa, he then allegedly told her that if she didn't pay him $500, he'd have her detained.

According to court documents, Doolittle told the woman that if she didn't comply, she'd never see her family or kids ever again. The woman sent Doolittle the money, after which point he allegedly texted her that he'd "marked her case for non-prosecution," and told her to delete their text conversation.

Despite Doolittle's claim he'd never visited the massage business, local police claim the security footage shows otherwise. That detail, along with the threatening texts, led to the charges of extortion. ABC News reports that "According to ABC Houston station KTRK, the alleged victim, identified in court documents as Rita Dumont Mayans, is a massage therapist."

Officials Warn Scams Like This Are Increasing

Unfortunately, similar scams have become more common as of late, as opportunists see a way to use the current fear of deportation in immigrant communities as a way to make a little cash. In fact, both the FTC and FBI have issued warnings.

What Happens Next in the Case?

So, what's next for Doolittle? His bond is reportedly set at $100,000. Meanwhile, his case is being watched closely by both law enforcement and immigrant advocacy groups.

