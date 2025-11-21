(KNUE-FM) How did two young men from North Texas wander so far down a wayward path that led them to face federal charges for a plan that officials have described as violent, disturbing, and sadly, very intentional?

Who These Men Are and What They Allegedly Planned

According to a report from Chron, 21-year-old Gavin Rivers Weisenburg of Allen and 20-year-old Tanner Christopher Thomas of Argyle face federal charges after spending months planning an armed invasion of Gonâve Island, off the coast of Haiti, which is home to tens of thousands of Haitians.

The Most Disturbing Details in the Federal Indictment

Federal investigators announced the two young men had discussed their plans to murder the island's male population and force the women and children into a sex-slave ring. The two indicted men had discussed buying guns, ammo, and a sailboat to complete the takeover, and even attempted to recruit a type of mercenary force out of homeless men in Washington, D.C., to help them accomplish their plan.

How Long the Planning Allegedly Lasted

Prosecutors say the two Texas men met on various occasions to outline their plans, both online and in person, to go over their nefarious logistics, timelines, and what other people they might take along with them. Chron reports that the planning apparently lasted almost an entire year.

Steps the Men Allegedly Took to Prepare

The indictment also reveals the two men had studied Haitian Creole for a few months because they thought it would help them succeed in their dark endeavor. One of the young men had enlisted in the U.S. Air Force early in 2025, while the other joined a fire academy in North Texas.

In addition, one of the men had looked into sailing lessons in Thailand, but that didn't come to fruition. Investigators shared that these came across as intentional steps before attempting an invasion of the Haitian island.

Additional Charges the Two Are Facing

Weisenburg and Thomas also face charges of production of child pornography, which prosecutors say are connected to an event that occurred in August of 2024. If the two men are convicted, they could face up to life in prison, due to the conspiracy charge, plus an additional 15-30 years for the child pornography charge.

What We Know About Their Arrests and the Case Status

Weisenburg was taken into custody back in July, but there's no confirmation on when Thomas was taken in. Local 10 reports that "The duo’s cases are being prosecuted in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. They could spend the rest of their lives in prison, prosecutors said."

