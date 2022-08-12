Houston County, TX Couple Guilty In Murder For Hire Plot

A Grapeland, Texas couple according to federal officials, traveled up to Tyler to contract a hit man to kill someone. Instead of paying the hit man, they are going to be paying the price of time in federal prison soon.

ORIGINAL STORY: Reynaldo Campos, Jr and his girlfriend, Robin Pittman were indicted for solicitation of murder.

Gregg County Jail Gregg County Jail loading...

According to the indictment, on Feb. 9, 2022, 44 year old Reynaldo Campos Jr., contacted an individual who he believed was a hitman, but who was in fact an undercover federal agent, and solicited the “hitman” to murder a former associate of Campos, claiming the intended victim had either stolen drugs from him or owed him money. Campos discussed the intended murder with the agent on multiple occasions over the next several weeks.

On April 8, 2022, Campos and Pittman traveled together from Houston County to Tyler to discuss the murder.

Gregg County Jail Gregg County Jail loading...

They also went to provide the “hit man” with a handgun to be used for the murder, and to provide the “hit man” with information about the intended victim.

On April 13, 2022, Campos and Pittman again traveled together from Houston County to Tyler to discuss the murder and to provide the “hit man” with approximately one gallon of Phenylacetone/P2P, which is a chemical used in the manufacture of methamphetamine, and a shotgun as partial payment for the murder of the intended victim.

Campos and Pittman were indicted by a federal grand jury on April 21, 2022.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Pittman pleaded guilty on August 9, 2022, to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and is awaiting sentencing. Reynaldo Campos, Jr. pleaded guilty to murder for hire today (Friday Aug. 13th) before U.S. Magistrate Judge K. Nicole Mitchell in Tyler. Campos faces up to 10 years in federal prison and is awaiting sentencing as well.

