This stunning waterfront home at 2293 E Bayshore Drive in San Leon, Texas was once the home of the much-beloved and much-missed late ZZ Top bassist, Dusty Hill.

Although the home is not currently on the market, we are still able to take a special glimpse into the place one of the most legendary classic rockers of all time spent his private hours nestled away in his private retreat situated in Galveston County.

In some ways, this home is slightly more traditional than I honestly would've expected from a rocker like Dusty Hill, though in the photos you'll definitely see some of Dusty in these rooms. And of course, once a home is photographed to be put on the market, they've staged it more generally so that prospective buyers can envision themselves living there--even if they're enchanted about the idea that they'd be living in the former home of a legend.

This nearly 20,000 square foot home was custom built for ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill back in 2003.

Depending on which real estate site you visit, the home is valued somewhere between $2.5 million and $3.2 million. Sitting on around 3.5 acres, this home offers almost 20,000 square feet with 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, and a six-car garage. It was custom-built for Dusty in 2003.

In addition to the main house, it appears to have had a completely separate home. Perhaps this was designed as a place for visiting family and friends. One might speculate that he had quite a few of those folks wanting to come by and hang out on a regular basis.

Let's take a quick photographic journey through the halls where the late, great Dusty Hall spent at least some of his time out of the spotlight:

