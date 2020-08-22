How Do You Get Rid of a Skin Tag?

I have heard of skin tags before but I have never had one--until I got pregnant! It seemed to show up overnight. I still do not know when it appeared under my arm, but I wish it would just go away!

Nine years later, that pregnancy skin tag is still here and I am really trying to find the best way to get rid of it.

Skin tags are so gross to look at that they won't even put them on the cover of skin tag medicines!

How do skin tags come about, anyway? I have no idea, so let me go do some research.

Yikes, I just saw something online that says skin tags are TUMORS. They are benign tumors, but still! Yikes.

The technical name for a skin tag is "acrochordon" or "fibroepithelial polyp". They are reportedly caused by a bunch of rubbing that section of skin to the point of extreme friction, but they can also grow in other places with no friction, such as your face.

All I know is that I want this mess to come OFF my body. It is annoying and kind of makes it hard for me to shave my armpit (sorry for the visual, ha).

I suppose you could get it frozen off or zapped with a laser at a dermatologist's office, but there has got to be an easier way. Allure magazine says that it can cost you anywhere from $100 to $500 dollars but I think I'll just head over to Walmart and get some of this stuff: Claritag! It costs about $70 bucks. I'll let you know if it works.