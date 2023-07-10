How Many Actual Ex’s Live In Texas?

Well, this is going to be fun, and maybe a little sad.

Let's start with the fact that this idea is based on the George Straight song, "All My Ex's Live In Texas", so that's why I'm not using the "exes" spelling. Now that we have that little annoyance out of the way, let's talk about the divorce rate in the Lone Star State.

The good news is that Texas is one of the states with one of the lower divorce rates in the U.S., so we're at least off to a good start here. It's good that people try to work things out and don't immediately bail on the marriage (at least that's what I'm hoping).

So let's get right down to it, according to Divorce.com, the rate of divorce for 2022 in Texas was at 10.5%. While this is up from 9.5%, it's still lower than the national average of about 40% to 50%. The study does show that those people in Texas who get divorced tend to do it a little faster than average. I guess Texans just make up their mind really quickly on whether they're going to stay together or stick it out.

I don't guess we have to get too deep into "why" people get divorced, but the main reasons given are that the couple just can't get along (known as unsupportability) and yes, the big element from country songs, "cheatin'" (adultery).

Sadly, about half of the divorces in Texas are couples with children under 18.

