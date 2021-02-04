Hungry Holdup: Man Robs Restaurant For Chicken

Just before I was offered and accepted my job here in Tyler a few months back, I visited Los Angeles for a few days of fun and sun. When I landed in town, I did what every Los Angelino has told me to do once I got into town, paid a visit to the World Famous "Roscoe's House of Chicken N' Waffles".

Now I will admit that the food was "okay". At the risk of being banned from L.A., I gotta keep it 100, I had BETTER chicken and waffles in my lifetime, but folks in L.A. swear by it, which is why when I saw this story last night my first thought was:

via GIPHY

According to KTLA, police in Pasadena responded to an armed robbery call yesterday evening at a Roscoe's location there. The employees of the restaurant reported to police that a man was turned away from the location for refusing to wear a mask.

Employees said that the man later returned to the location, came in through the back door of the restaurant into the kitchen area with A GUN and proceeded to rob the restaurant.

But he didn't rob them for the money...he robbed them for the CHICKEN.



The guy just said, ‘Put all the chicken in the bag, I understand we got some good chicken, but man. - Robert Gonzalez via KTLA

The man got away with a few orders that were waiting to be picked up and police are now on the hunt for the "Bird Bandit".