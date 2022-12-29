East Texas Businesses Honored At Tyler Metro’s 2022 Community Image Awards
The All New 107.3 Kiss-FM was proud to team up once again with the Tyler Metro Chamber Of Commerce for its 2022 Community Image Awards which took place on Thursday December 15th At The Tyler Rose Garden Center.
We asked you to nominate and vote for your favorite businesses, individuals and civic organizations who have made an impact in our community over the last year and in front of packed house, we honored some of the best of the best as voted upon by YOU!
Let's take a look at some of the winners:
BEST BEAUTY/BARBER SHOP: ILASH BY LAUREN
BEST CHURCH CHOIR: PEOPLE'S MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH
BEST CIVIC ORGANIZATION: MARY NELL'S CLOSE TO HOME
BEST COMMUNITY SPORTS COACH: MARILYN LACY
BEST FINANCIAL INSTITUION: SOUTHSIDE BANK
BEST FIRST RESPONDER: ANDERSON PODIATRY
Best Funeral Director: Community Funeral Home Of Tyler
Best New Business: Taste Of North De Light
BEST SCHOOL PRINCIPAL: Dr. Natasha Crain
BEST RESTAURANT: LEGACY TABLES
Thank you to everyone who voted and congratulations to all of the winners! It was a beautiful evening of community love and unity as we celebrate these great businesses and people! Check out some more photos from the evening below and thanks to Darren Coleman's "Mr Who Shot Ya" Photography for the great work on the photos courtesy of the Tyler Metro Chamber. See yall next year!