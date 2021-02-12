I am the Grinch when it Comes to Cold Weather – I Hate it

I am not bashful about it at all, I'm a wimp when it comes to cold weather. I hate the cold. And when I say cold, I'm talking about 50 degrees. I would not survive as far North as Oklahoma. I would much rather have it above 90 degrees every day. (I can hear the collective gasp of everyone reading this.) I'm a summer and sunshine dude.

Having said all that, the snow we got in January was gorgeous. I didn't mind bundling up and taking a walk through it. Probably because we just don't get snow events like that here but every once in a while.

We're expected to get some more significant snowfall on Monday. I will most likely get bundled up then and head out to check it out. But beyond that, I want nothing to do with Winter. I want nothing to do with the cold. I want nothing to do with our awful, wet East Texas wind chills.

I do have a lot of friends who would prefer some cooler temperatures more often. To them I say "Good for you." Winter is so bleak and depressing and cold and stupid. Yes, I'm whining about something that no one has control over. I just need to move to Hawaii.

Hey! Townsquare Media! Buy some radio stations in Hawaii and I will happily take over a station there.

Now back to my corner to sulk some more...with my blanket...and some hot chocolate...and a fire. Brrrr!!

On A Serious Note

Please be careful for the next week. We're getting a cold in East Texas we haven't seen in a long, long time. Monday our low could be in the single digits. Bring your pets inside, if you have an elderly relative whose heat isn't that great, invite them to stay for a few days, wrap all of your outside pipes. It's going to be a brutal and downright dangerous cold.