The Great Texas Snow Storm of February 2021 is not a distant memory. It still sits at the top of our mind especially now as the temperatures begin to drop in December. If you didn't know, the "grid" that failed us still hasn't been repaired fully and is once again susceptible to failure this winter according to the very people in charge of said grid ERCOT in a summary released back in November according to The Texas Tribune.

You Better Be Prepared This Time

Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media

Now that you know that we could be in trouble with this once again, its best to at least be ready so you won't have to get ready. The City Of Longview has released a few cold weather safety tips to help you get your home ready for the cold. While these tips may or may not help if we get another one of these wild blizzards but its good information to know.

