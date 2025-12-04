(KNUE-FM) Well, it's finally cold in East Texas. These last several days, we've seen some quite dreary, cloudy, rainy, chilly days to boot. I'm trying not to complain, because the temps in the 80s were starting to feel strange. Granted, most of us know what to expect if we've lived here for any length of time. Forever, for some of us.

Get our free mobile app

Usually, about this time of year, some of us start wondering what to expect as we get closer to winter, which is a little later this month. We'd already heard that, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac Forecast for 2025-2026, we could expect a "late fall." Yep. Nailed it.

What the Old Farmer’s Almanac Says About Texas Winter 2025–2026

OK, so what about wintertime? Can we expect snow this year, based on the Almanac? According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, which we've been referring to for over 230 years, the forecast for Texas this winter is warmer than usual, with below-normal precipitation and snowfall in most parts of the state.

Read More: Remember The Year East Texas Got a Surprise WHITE Easter?

MySA reported back in August that our best chance for snow is a "brief, isolated event" in mid-November. But even that would be limited to the northern parts of Texas.

Will East Texas See Any Snow This Winter?

So what does that mean for us here in East Texas? Will we see snow this year? According to the Almanac, if we do, it won't be much. The chances of seeing significant snow are pretty low.

Which East Texas Towns Have the Best Chance for a Light Dusting?

The more Northern part of East Texas, like Paris or Sulphur Springs, might get a light dusting at some point in the middle of November, but it is expected to be short-lived if it does occur. The southern and central parts of East Texas, like Tyler, Jacksonville, and Lufkin, probably won't see any snow at all, according to the forecast.

How Cold Will It Get in East Texas This Winter?

OK, so what about cold snaps and rain this winter in East Texas? As aforementioned, the Almanac predicts it will be drier than usual, although we could see a quite cold spell mid-December and then again in early January 2026.

Will We See More Rain or Ice in Early 2026?

When it comes to rain, the Almanac predicts that the early part of next year could bring increased rainfall and possibly higher flood risks, particularly in flood-prone areas near rivers and/or creeks. Even though we're not expected to experience much snow, if any, we will still need to be careful about ice, especially in more rural or elevated areas.

Is East Texas at Risk for Flooding This Winter?

Bottom line? Please don't count on any snow days, but we'll have those cold mornings and slick roads when there is a risk of ice. Be on the lookout for flash flood alerts in January and February of 2026, and tune in to local weather forecasts--they tend to be more accurate than these longer-range predictions, as helpful as they can be.

Well, at least we won't have to deal with a Snowmageddon this year...allegedly.

10 'Old Sayings' That Still Help Predict Texas Weather Texans love a good wives-tale, and I know for a fact many of us have heard many about weather predicting. But when it comes down to it, are any of them based in fact? Turns out, some are: