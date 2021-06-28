Jucy's Hamburger is a go to any time I need a good burger. My usual order is the cheeseburger with bacon, a side of onion rings and large drink. It's not great for my cholesterol or my waistline, but man, it sure tastes great. One part of Jucy's franchise I have not had the chance to try is Jucy's Taco. This weekend, I finally took the moment and tried them out.

I was in Longview this weekend working and decided to stop by Jucy's Taco on Estes Drive for lunch. With all my experience with Jucy's Hamburger, I had never tried Jucy's Taco before. Knowing the quality of their hamburgers, I didn't think that the quality of their tacos would be less...and it wasn't.

Their selection was pretty good. From quesadillas to tacos to street tacos, it took me a minute to decide which to try. I ended up getting the combo street taco plate with 2 chicken and one steak. With a steady drive thru and a couple of dine in customers, it didn't take long to get my order.

After adding the salsa and a hot sauce packet to the tacos, I took my first bite, it was bliss. Great flavor, good heat from the salsa and taking a bite of the grilled jalapeno between tacos made it even better. The side of rice and beans was a perfect portion and tasted great, too.

All in all, I wish Tyler would get a Jucy's Taco, I would have to debate with myself for several minutes between Jucy's Hamburger and Jucy's Taco. So good.