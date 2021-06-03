I was a long haired, '73 Volkswagen Bug driving, grunge rocking teenager of the 90's. And frankly, I still jam out to the best of the 90's to this day. The music during the 90's, particularly the early to mid 90's, was, and is, so great. I wanted to go back in time to that era of music that I still love but decided to pick out some one hit wonders of the era that I still jam out too and a lot of my friends think I'm dumb for enjoying them. I don't care (turns volume up aggressively).

I could make this list really long but I'm not going to do that. I'm gonna keep it to five.

1. Crash Test Dummies - Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm

This song came off their 1993 album God Shuffled His Feet. I love this band. My friends in high school thought I looked and sounded like the lead singer Brad Roberts. I can somewhat match his baritone voice. A couple of other songs I enjoyed on the album are "Afternoons and Coffee Spoons" and the title track "God Shuffled His Feet."

2. Butthole Surfers - Pepper

Ok, yes, the name of the band is Butthole Surfers, and yes, their songs are silly, but I loved this group beyond their one hit. This was off their second album Electriclarryland and included another tune I really enjoyed, "Let's Talk About Cars."

3. Marcy Playground - Sex and Candy

This was a cool sounding song in 1997 when it hit the radio. I remember buying the album on cassette tape and none of the other songs did anything for me. As I did some research on the band, they are still together and have released a total of five albums. I may have to go digging into their library some and see if I can become a fan all over again.

4. Blind Melon - No Rain

Some of the huge buzz of this song when it came out in 1993 was the girl who played the bee in the video. It's a great song just to chill out or sing along to.

5. Soul Asylum - Runaway Train

This was the only good song on their 1992 Grave Dancer's Union album. What was odd about this song was it dealt with the issue of missing teens. But yet, no one really knew that. Even with the video.

Bonus Track: The Cranberries - Zombie

The Cranberries had several other huge radio hits. This one, however, has always stuck with me. The band is from Ireland and this song dealt with the political and religious war being raged in the country at that time. Lead singer, Dolores O'Riordan, sadly passed away in 2018.