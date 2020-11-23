If You Are Having Trouble Paying Rent, There’s Help In Texas

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

This year has been tough. If you have found yourself having trouble making rent each month, the good news is that there is help available.

Legal Aid of Northwest Texas is wanting to get the word out that they are here to help those who are facing homelessness, evictions, and are having difficulties making rent right now.

It's all a part of a statewide program to help individuals and families who are at risk of being evicted. The program is the Texas Eviction Diversion Program, and according to LANWT it is active in sixteen counties. That includes Potter and Randall counties.

They do point out that the program is designed to help those who are hoping to delay or avoid eviction due to "non-payment of rent only."

You can find out more by following this link to Legal Aid of Northwest Texas' website.

They also have a number you can call for more information. The Legal Aid Line is 888-529-5277.

On a flyer regarding the program, LANWT has several questions listed regarding finances and ability to pay rent. If you answer yes to those questions, you're encouraged to get in touch with them.

LANWT

While I know several people who are fine financially right now, I also know several who have had to make several hard choices this year due to their finances. Some of my friends were able to keep their jobs at reduced pay. Several others went months without a job after a furlough became permanent, or they simply didn't have the job anymore.

If you or someone you know needs help, be sure to reach out. There's help available.