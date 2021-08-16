If You’ve Got Water, Watch Out Wally Will Jump In It

Get our free mobile app

This dog absolutely loves the water.

Wally has a very unique coat and after looking at him he reminds me of one of those centaur half horse half human guys. With his white chest and front legs and then dark brown and black body. Now you see it too don't you!

Wallis is currently available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Wally is seven months old and weighs about thirty pounds. He's been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Pets Fur People's Executive Director Gayle Helms believes Wally would thrive as a member of an active family. He's a playful guy and she thinks he'd make a great boat dog and fishing buddy! Wally will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Wally call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

