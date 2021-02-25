IKEA Selling Tiny Homes [VIDEO]
I would call it a camper, but IKEA is calling it a 'Tiny Home'.
You can now own your very own tiny home for a mere $47,550 (starting price). In a time where a lot of people are scaling back, this could be a great opportunity for you to own your own home - and live wherever you damn well please. You can, the house is on wheels.
I love the whole idea of a tiny house, I am just way too claustrophobic to actually live in one 24/7. Typically my claustrophobia kicks in if I am in an enclosed area, even though this tiny house has windows, I still don't think I could do it. If you are not claustrophobic there are a lot of benefits to living in a tiny house like,
- Less clutter. Less room, equals less stuff
- Lower carbon footprint
- Not as much to clean
- You will know what your family is doing all of the time
Maybe that last one is not a benefit.
What about you, are you down to clown in a tiny house? The one in the video sure looks pretty sweet, but decor is not included in the price above. You can take a virtual tour of another tiny house and get some tiny house tips here.
If you don't want to leave the comfort of your actual big house, you could always put a tiny house in your backyard. Think of it as you own clubhouse, or even better - your very own backyard bar.