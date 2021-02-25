IKEA Selling Tiny Homes [VIDEO]

I would call it a camper, but IKEA is calling it a 'Tiny Home'.

You can now own your very own tiny home for a mere $47,550 (starting price). In a time where a lot of people are scaling back, this could be a great opportunity for you to own your own home - and live wherever you damn well please. You can, the house is on wheels.

I love the whole idea of a tiny house, I am just way too claustrophobic to actually live in one 24/7. Typically my claustrophobia kicks in if I am in an enclosed area, even though this tiny house has windows, I still don't think I could do it. If you are not claustrophobic there are a lot of benefits to living in a tiny house like,

Less clutter. Less room, equals less stuff

Lower carbon footprint

Not as much to clean

You will know what your family is doing all of the time

Maybe that last one is not a benefit.

What about you, are you down to clown in a tiny house? The one in the video sure looks pretty sweet, but decor is not included in the price above. You can take a virtual tour of another tiny house and get some tiny house tips here.

If you don't want to leave the comfort of your actual big house, you could always put a tiny house in your backyard. Think of it as you own clubhouse, or even better - your very own backyard bar.