9 East Texas Tiny House Airbnb’s All Under $90 A Night

Fulfill your curiosity of what it would be like downsizing and living in a tiny house or just book one of these cute places for an awesome East Texas weekend getaway.

The tiny house craze has picked up momentum throughout the last decade or so. As some people begin to reprioritize some things in their life, many find that by downsizing and getting rid of some of the things they don't really need they're finding that living in a smaller home is often better for them. Plus there is less maintenance, less cleaning and less things just accumulating. But the lifestyle is not for everyone, you'll need to be a minimalist or a highly organized person! So if you've been thinking about downsizing and living in a tiny house, you might want to give one of these East Texas tiny houses a test spin to see if you could do it.

If you're not thinking about downsizing, but just want to get away for a night, weekend or week, one of these cute tiny houses could be the perfect getaway for you. Scattered throughout East Texas are these cute little houses that have their own personalities and style that offer up quite a variety of scenery around them. Some are in the woods, some feature pasture land while others have nearby fishing ponds.

These super affordable tiny house nightly rates offer you the perfect weekend getaway without busting the bank account and an opportunity to try out tiny house living too. To see more of the featured tiny houses from Airbnb, simply click their name in the following list:

