Do you hear that Walmart is selling tiny homes in Texas for less than $16,000?

As people all over Texas continue to fret over the short supply and high cost of buying a home in Texas, some are exploring other housing options. While the tiny house has been more of a niche desire for main housing, the economy is taking another look at tiny house living as a viable option.

I love tiny homes. A part of me can imagine selling most of my stuff and living a minimalist lifestyle on a beautiful piece of land near Tyler, Texas. I follow some tiny house social media accounts and can see how attractive they can be. I'd even considered getting one to use as a guest house on my property.

But then...the prices were surprisingly high.

Your tiny home dream can now happen for a quite reasonable price in Texas--and they'll ship to your current residence.

According to CBS News, you can have a 19 X 20-foot 'expandable prefab house' created by New York-based storage solutions company, Chery Industrial. They'll deliver it via flatbed truck and will need to be unloaded with a forklift.

This 380-square-foot tiny house provides space for a bedroom, bathroom, dining area, kitchen--and living space. Appliances aren't included. Honestly, I think I'd use it as an art studio.

Let's take a look, shall we?

