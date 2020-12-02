I'm a huge Patrick Mahomes fan, so this pains me to say. His first signature shoe is downright hideous.

The shoe is just a colorway and Mahomes' name up the back side of an Adidas Ultra Boost shoe that's already been debuted. The Ultra Boost in and of itself is an ugly shoe, but add the maroon base with white and black streaks and you have a former Red Raider putting out Texas A&M gear.

The shoe itself is ugly to me, with the wide bumpy base and the sock opening at the ankle. I'm not a sneakerhead though, so what do I know?

Check out the look for yourself:

According to sneakernews.com, there's a reason the shoe is Aggie Maroon. It's an homage to his high school in Whitehouse, Texas. The Kansas City Chiefs star will release his Ultra Boosts in his high school colors, along with Rams star Jalen Ramsey and the Broncos' Von Miller:

Inspired by his alma mater Whitehouse High School, the pair delivers a colorway brimming with school pride. The Primeknit shell is hued entirely in the school’s signature scarlet, accented alongside with threads of bright white. The latter matches the Boost below as well as the laces and Three Stripes atop, while the taping across the eye stays and mudguard heavily contrast in their dark black. Robust heel supports follow in the very same neutral, taking little away from the varsity-styled text at the back that spells out Mahomes’ name.

These shoes will be available to buy at select retailers on December 9th, 2020. If Adidas is smart, Lubbock will have a few of those select retailers. Otherwise, we can buy these on adidas.com. Yes, I said we.

Sure, they're ugly, but it's Patrick freakin' Mahomes, so of course I'm copping a pair. It's his first shoe! Do you know what these might be worth after his 5th MVP award and 7th Super Bowl? Automatic collectible.

On a related note: does anyone have $220 they'd like to loan me?