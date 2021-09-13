Hopefully you have some time free on Saturday because you won't want to miss out on the fun going on at Pets in the Park. The event will take place Saturday, September 18th at Bergfeld Park in Tyler being put on by Pets Fur People. Pets in the Park promises to be fun for the entire family including the family pets.

You have most of the day to stop by as the event will take place from 10:00 am until 5:00 p.m. But you might just want to hang out all day as there will be fun things taking place throughout the day.

What Can You Expect at Pets in the Park?

At 10:30 a.m. there will be a blessing of the Animals. Other fun events include the weenie dog races, yes, you can bring your own weenie dog to be included in the races. For the fast dogs there will also be a lure course set up.

Lots of other Fun to be Had at Pets in the Park in Tyler This Weekend

Other reasons you should bring your whole family out this weekend to Bergfeld Park is the kids area, face painting, food trucks, raffle prizes throughout the day, other contests, dog trainers on hand, plus arts and crafts vendors.

You can find more about the event by clicking here. If you're not familiar with Pets Fur People they have saved over 83,000 pets in 53 years here in East Texas. If you're a vendor and want have a booth at the event reach out to Gayle Helms at 903.360.0253.

