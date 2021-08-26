Growing up I didn't have one specific animal I connected with, but once I made the connection with my first dog my life changed for the better. I will always remember the day that Savannah and I picked up our new furry family member from the shelter. Ever since that day I always that that Koda adopted us, not the other way around. As you can tell I am a huge fan of animals although sometimes we don't deserve their unconditional love. But when I heard about this new community initiative in Longview called "Spay it Forward" I wanted to help spread the word.

We all have heard at the end of 'The Price is Right' when either Bob Barker or Drew Carey would say "Remember to have your pets spayed or neutered to help control animal population". Now animal enthusiasts and amazing organizations in Longview are taking this a step further to help cover the cost of these procedures.

How Does the Spay it Forward Program Work in East Texas?

The initiative has already received $20,000 from Longview PAWS, also $10,000 from the Humane Society of Northeast Texas other organizations that want to help out can contact either of these organizations. The money already collected will go toward spay and neutering animals to help reduce the number of stray or unwanted animals in the community.

Get our free mobile app

How Can You Get a Spay or Neuter Voucher from the Spay it Forward Program?

All you have to do is contact the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center at 903-297-7387. To be eligible for this program you must be a Gregg County resident and have an annual household income below $50,000.

If you want to know more about Spay It Forward, click here.

7 Most Affordable Homes in Longview The real estate market is crazy right now but I did find seven of the most affordable homes in Longview right now and here they are:

16 Delicious Breakfast Recommendations In and Around Longview If you find yourself in Longview looking for a fantastic breakfast location listen to the locals and visit one of these locations.