Inaugural National Finals Breakaway Roping Event In Arlington

Globe Life Field in Arlington will be hosting the first ever breakaway roping event as part of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo this December.

Cowgirls have been riding their horses, chasing down and roping calves for a while now. This sport is being turned in to a national championship for the first time ever. These cowgirls will compete to see which one can do it the quickest during the Inaugural National Finals Breakaway Roping Event December 8th through the 10th at Globe Life Field in Arlington. These ladies will be competing for a record setting $200,000 payout during this three day event.

They've practiced and roped their way to this competition that will also have them winning a gold buckle, championship saddle, a utility vehicle and other great prizes. You can see all the action of this Women's Professional Rodeo Association event for yourself in Arlington. Tickets are on sale now. George Taylor, chief executive officer of the PRCA says,

This event is a big deal. These breakaway ropers competing at NFBR are going to be in the spotlight and making history in this sport, and they'll be well rewarded with a prize package like this. This is rodeo and roping you do not want to miss."

