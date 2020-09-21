The most celebrated event on the rodeo calendar is coming back to Texas and you could be there.

101.5 KNUE wants to put you inside Globe Life Field in Arlington this December to catch all the action at this years' Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. The rodeo that started out in Dallas 59 years ago is making its return to Texas and bringing with it world class bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, calf roping, barrel racing and bull riding. Due to COVID-19 restrictions still in place in Las Vegas, this years' event is returning to where it all began and they will be following strict CDC guidelines when it comes to watching all the action.

Chief executive officer of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) George Taylor says, “We are so pleased to be at this amazing stadium for the most celebrated event. We are committed to delivering a spectacular event for our fans and we are thrilled to be in Texas for it.” Neil Leibman of the Texas Rangers Globe Life Field says, "We are honored that the PRCA selected Globe Life Field to host the 2020 Wrangler Nationals Final Rodeo and are thrilled to be a small part of bringing this world-class event back to Texas.”

Tickets for the National Finals Rodeo go on sale Friday, September 25th and will be sold in groups of four with separation between groups. In addition to these social distancing guidelines, others will be in place as well.

