National Finals Rodeo Moves from Las Vegas to Texas in 2020

The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) is the what every cowboy and cowgirl strives to achieve. It is basically the world championship of rodeo. Since 1985, millions of fans have traveled to Las Vegas in December to see the best of the best. There are probably many folks around East Texas who would love to go see the spectacle and competition of the NFR, but, a long trip to Vegas just isn't in the cards.

Well, this year, could be your year.

The Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas is the traditional home of the NFR, but that venue is not available for live entertainment with fans this year due to coronavirus restrictions in Nevada. So, for 2020, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is moving to Texas.

Arlington’s Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, will host the Wrangler NFR 2020 – the first non-baseball event at this extraordinary park. Event organizers confirmed the event will comply with all health and safety protocols for attendees. Wrangler NFR 2020 will take place December 3 through December 12, 2020 and fans can follow official PRCA updates throughout the event at www.prorodeo.com.

“We are so pleased to be at this amazing stadium for the most celebrated event on the rodeo calendar,” said George Taylor, chief executive officer of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA). “We are committed to delivering a spectacular event for our fans and we are thrilled to be in Texas for it.”

Globe Life Field officials have emphasized that recommended health and safety standards are being met. Safety measures will include a mask requirement at all times while inside Globe Life Field and there will be additional hand washing and sanitizing stations throughout the building.

Seats will be sold in groups of four with separation between groups. Contact-limiting measures, such as mobile tickets, have been implemented throughout the event. There will also be metal detector screenings and a no bag policy at entries on performance nights. Globe Life Field is encouraging all guests to check the CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services websites for any guideline changes prior to the event.

The PRCA began looking for an alternate venue earlier in the summer. The State of Texas, the Texas Rangers and Globe Life Field stepped up. Ultimately, this has been a thoughtful partnership between Texas, Globe Life Field, the cities of Arlington and Fort Worth, the Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau, Visit Fort Worth, and the Sports Commissions of both Arlington and Fort Worth.

The Wrangler NFR is a 10-day event that includes the fan-favorite Cowboy Christmas as well as the PRCA National Convention. The schedule also includes nightly Buckle Presentations, Benny Binion’s World Famous Wrangler NFR Bucking Horse Sale, the PRCA Awards Banquet and Gala and the Pro Rodeo League of Women Style Show and Luncheon.

Tickets for Wrangler NFR 2020 will go on sale to the public September 25, 2020 via texasrangers.com/NFR. Wrangler NFR Season Ticket holders will be invited to purchase tickets early beginning September 16, 2020. Wrangler NFR events and the PRCA awards ceremonies will be broadcast on the PRCA media partner, The Cowboy Channel. The PRCA on Cowboy Channel Plus app users will also be able to stream events both live and recorded.