This Incredible Fort Worth, TX Mansion Set Up For a TCU Fan

According to the real estate listing for this amazing Fort Worth, Texas house property it’s set up for privacy and serenity, which can be difficult to find in the Metroplex. But when you look at the photos below you will see the enormous home surrounded by lots of trees, creating a beautiful surrounding for the home. But as you would expect when you’re looking at a home this stunning in a place like Fort Worth, you’re going to be paying for it, as the list price on this home is $4,825,000.

The house is really big with 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms and 4- ½ bathrooms 11,615 square feet and the property includes just over 2 acres of land. If you are looking for privacy this might be perfect for you because this home is located in the guard-gated community of Mira Vista.

So Many Things to Love About This Mansion in Fort Worth, Texas

The master suite has everything you could ever want including heated floors in the bathroom, two oversized closets, and amazing views from an elegant sitting area. There is a pool house, gym room, theater room and so much more.

Outside of the House is Amazing Too

Outside you will find a saltwater pool, stone fireplace and full outdoor kitchen set up for entertaining friends and family. Plus, a putting green set up with the letters TCU imprinted into the grass. The address for this property is 6901 Sanctuary Ln Fort Worth, TX 76132. You’re going to love looking at these photos of this place.

