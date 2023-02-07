It wasn’t long ago that my then girlfriend (now wife) and I were renting a very small home, but after paying rent for a couple years she brought up the idea of buying our first home. We didn’t have money for a down payment, but we decided to see what it would take and buying a home was one of the best decisions we made. Which is why I wanted to bring this great starter home in Tyler, Texas to your attention.

When you are looking into purchasing your first home in Texas, or anywhere, the process can be intimidating but it’s good to get the information. You might be able to get into a home and never even know it was possible. Our first home was a little under this $169,000 price tag, and while it didn’t have everything we wanted in a home, it was nice to own our first home when it always felt like something we couldn’t do.

Get our free mobile app

This Home Would Be A Wonderful Starter Home in Tyler, TX

The home highlighted in the photos below is located at 2216 Gish Ln in Tyler, TX. The house is 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a total of 1,170 square feet. The home is a little older having been built in 1952, but it looks good. Nothing is ever a guarantee, but this home looks like it would be a good investment.

Owning a Home Begins With Asking Questions

There are quite a few homes that could be great starter homes in Tyler, TX but it all begins with you talking to a loan officer. Don’t be afraid to talk because you don’t have thousands of dollars for a down payment, it’s amazing some of the programs that are available for first time home buyers. This could be the best investment you ever make. Here are some photos of that home mentioned above that might make a great starter home in Tyler.

Great Starter Home in Tyler, TX Under 170k If you're looking to buy your first home this might be the perfect place for you to call home.