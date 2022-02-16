It's amazing to me that this luxurious home in University Park, Texas is up for sale. The reason it boggles my mind is because it doesn't make sense to build a $43,000,000 home for someone unless they have agreed to that ginormous price tag in advance. But regardless there is now a home that looks more like a resort in Dallas that could be yours if you have that kind of money sitting around to purchase a home.

To put things in perspective, former Houston Texans player JJ Watt owned a home in Texas that was near $5 million dollars. So, it's about time we start talking about why such a high price tag for a property that is under 2 acres of land.

Location is a Big Reason the House is Priced So High

The Dallas Fort Worth area gives you access to anything you could ever need, especially with this property just minutes from Love Field and not far from the DFW airport. The exact address is 6915 Baltimore Drive in University Park, Texas 75205. And whoever ends up purchasing this expensive home will be the first people to ever live in it.

Get our free mobile app

The Home is Almost As Big As the Price Tag

The house is 6 bedrooms, 8 1/2 bathrooms, and a total of 23,688 square feet. All 6 bedrooms are listed as suites, there are actually 8 full bathrooms and 3 half bathrooms, and don't forget about the three level commercial grade elevator. There are seven car bays, but as listed online the garage can handle 10 vehicles.

Look at the $43,000,000 house currently for sale.

$43 Million Dollar Mansion in Dallas Look at how incredible this piece of property is with a huge price tag.

NBA Star Tony Parker's Mansion For Sale in Texas The property is beautiful and includes one of the largest private water parks you will ever see.