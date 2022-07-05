A Fort Worth, Texas woman was shot in the face after she flashed her headlights at a vehicle passing by and was taken to a hospital in the wee hours of Monday morning.

I remember hearing horror stories when I was younger about being very, very careful when deciding to flash your brights at an oncoming vehicle going the other direction. And THIS is exactly what scared many of us.

Whether you are trying to get the driver to turn off their bright headlights or to warn them about trouble on the road ahead, even the most neighborly-intentioned people may find themselves facing dire consequences. Sadly.

Get our free mobile app

Fort Worth, Texas police confirmed that "a woman was hospitalized early Monday morning with a gunshot wound to the face after someone in a passing car opened fire at her," according to a report from NBC 5.

Fort Worth Police responded to a call a bit before 4 a.m. on Monday morning. They arrived at a 7-Eleven located at 820 North Beach Street in Fort Worth.

Ft. Worth PD said the trouble started when the victim, who only spoke about the experience to NBC 5 as long as she remained anonymous, was driving west near the 4000 block of King's Oak Lane. A vehicle approaching from the other direction was driving with its brights on which caused the victim to flash her lights as a way of asking them to dim their lights.

The victim told NBC 5 that she flashed him because she couldn't see to drive properly. She then said:

"The next thing I know is just some pain in my head on the side of my face."

She was discovered by Ft. Worth Police suffering from a gunshot wound to the face, according to NBC 5's report.

Here's the video from NBC 5.

Forth Worth Police are looking for the suspect in this incident and the investigation is ongoing.

Please drive defensively and with caution--especially in the wee hours of the morning.

Have you experienced any scary incidents similar to this one? I'd love to know your story. Reach out by sending an email to tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

People Share the Ten Best Places to Walk (Safely) in or Near Tyler, Texas Remember, no matter how "safe" a park or place may be, it's important to always be aware of your surroundings. You may even want to consider a walking buddy. Here's ten of the places Tyler, Texas locals recommend.

Surprised to Hear the Most Haunted Camp in Texas May Be Here in Tyler? If you have interest in paranormal claims, you may find it fascinating that "ghost hunters" have ventured to Camp Ford. The claims made were surprising to many.