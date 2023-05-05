Complete Tragedy As Texas Mother Finds Baby Drowned In Bathtub

Get our free mobile app

A story coming out of Houston last night sent chills down our spine.

A Houston mother is grieving over the loss of her infant after discovering last night that her baby had drowned in the bathtub while she was cooking dinner as reported by News4San Antonio.

It's a mother's worst nightmare.

The horrific accidental drowning occurred in an apartment complex in Houston when a Texas mother left her 14-year-old in charge of the infant's bath while she finished cooking dinner.

Sadly, the teenager went back to their computer and accidentally forgot the infant was in the tub with the water running.

hen bathing your infant, never leave them alone, even for a few seconds. Accidental drownings are responsible for a shocking amount of unintentional infant deaths worldwide and as offered by Parents Magazine , "W

Most infant drownings occur in bathtubs.

Infants can drown in as little as one inch of water.

According to the CDC, Children ages 1 through 4 years of age have the highest drowning rates with 4,000 fatal unintentional drownings every year.

Most drownings in children ages 1 through 4 happen in swimming pools and horrifically, that equates to 11 drowning deaths per day.

It's painful to even imagine how guilty the teen must feel having forgotten about the baby in the bathtub, or what the family must be dealing with emotionally after discovering the tub water was running over the tub and at that moment realizing the baby had drowned.

With summer around the corner, please take extra caution around children and bodies of water.

Drowning can occur incredibly under 30 seconds.

Parents Magazine has a full guide to water safety you can read here and the steps you can take if you encounter a child who may have drowned.

Parents Magazine offers, "Even if the child is unresponsive, continue performing CPR and do not stop until medical professionals take over. Your efforts could save a life."